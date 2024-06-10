14-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Signs With New Team
It was recently reported by Encestando that 14-year NBA veteran Serge Ibaka will sign with Real Madrid. In their report on the news, HoopsHype wrote the following:
"Real Madrid and Serge Ibaka have already outlined an agreement for the center to join the club, as confirmed by various sources to our website this Saturday. With only the final details remaining, the Spanish-Congolese player will sign for one season and will replace Poirier, who is moving to Efes. Following the signings of Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Andrés Feliz, which our website reported in recent days, we can now announce the Ibaka deal."
Ibaka has not played in the NBA since the 2022-23 season with the Milwaukee Bucks. Prior to that season, Ibaka spent seven seasons with the OKC Thunder, four seasons with the Toronto Raptors, two seasons with the LA Clippers, and one season with the Orlando Magic.
Winning a championship with the Raptors in 2019, Ibaka was a huge piece to that title team. While his stops with the Clippers and Bucks did not work out as well, Ibaka was still a very well-liked teammate in the final years of his career, and provided some nice value when healthy.
Still just 34 years old, Ibaka wants to continue playing basketball at a high level, and will look to do that with Real Madrid.
