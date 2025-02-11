14-Year NBA Veteran's Strong Luka Doncic Statement After Lakers Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers were finally able to begin the Luka Doncic era on Monday night, as the star guard made his debut for the purple and gold in a 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz. Still a surreal site for NBA fans, Doncic played just 24 minutes and finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his debut.
While Doncic went into the game with a minute restriction and still needed time to get in the flow of the offense, fans and media alike are continuing to talk about the wild move that happened over a week ago. Now that Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with injury, the move looks even worse for the Dallas Mavericks. NBA veteran and former Los Angeles Clippers forward, Marcus Morris, recently chimed in on the situation and shared his thoughts on how Doncic will respond going forward.
"I really believe that [LeBron] will do a great job of upping Luka's play," Morris shared. "Having the greatness on your team like that, across from you, I think that his level is gonna go up, and also being traded without having any idea, I know that s**t burnt."
Even though the Doncic trade was surprising, what was even more shocking was how it came out of the blue. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Mavericks GM Nico Harrison held the information close to their chests, and no information was leaked that a move could happen.
Doncic will have one more game with the team before heading into the All-Star break, as the Lakers travel to Utah on Wednesday for a 9:00 PM EST contest.
