Brook Lopez Will Be Clippers' X-Factor in Final Stretch

When Brook Lopez signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason, it was widely considered a great value and a team-friendly deal. A competent veteran with extensive postseason experience who can protect the rim and shoot the ball, behind Ivica Zubac, would give the Clippers high-level center play for 48 minutes.

The season didn't start the way many had hoped. Lopez looked a step slower in his 18th season in the league, wasn't hitting enough shots, and couldn't make much of an impact on the defensive side of the ball. This even led him to being benched for a two-week period.

Over the last month or so, however, Lopez has taken a significant step forward and has been giving the Clippers exactly what they were looking for when they signed him. This has been especially important with Ivica Zubac now an Indiana Pacer, and rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser out for the season.

Brook Lopez Will Be a Big Factor in Determining How Far Clippers Will Go

The Clippers desperately need Lopez for the final stretch of the season and the playoffs. The only other center on the roster is Isaiah Jackson, who hasn't fully earned Ty Lue's trust yet. Plus, he is an undersized center at six-foot-eight who doesn't excel in the things traditional bigs are expected to, like rebounding and post defense.

This leaves Lopez as the only healthy Clippers center with size. This makes him one of the most important players on the roster and one who will determine how far LA goes this spring.

Lopez has been averaging 26.7 minutes per game since the All-Star break after playing around 15 minutes per game in the first two months of the season. As a result, he has seen an uptick in his numbers across the board, including his usage rate and efficiency. In the ten games since the break, Lopez is putting up 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds on 50/38.1/84.6 shooting splits.

What makes Lopez a unique center is his ability to space the floor. Even when he isn't making his threes, he gets guarded behind the arc. This pulls the opposing bigs out to the perimeter, allowing Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland to operate with more space. If the opposing defenses put a smaller player on Lopez, then he can punish them in the post.

The 37-year-old has never had the quickest feet in the league, even in his prime. His lack of speed and athleticism is an even bigger issue at this stage of his career. And it could really hurt the Clippers in the playoffs.

Until then, however, the Clippers need the size and shooting Lopez provides. They need him to stay as healthy as possible to make a postseason run. The season that started with many expecting Lopez to play 15 minutes behind Zubac turned into one where the former NBA Champ is a huge X-factor.