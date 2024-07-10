16-Year NBA Veteran Breaks Silence on Signing With Clippers
While the LA Clippers have only officially announced one signing this summer (free agent center Mo Bamba), they have several reported transactions, including a free agency agreement with Nicolas Batum.
Batum played for the Clippers from 2020-2023, and was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden deal. Never wanting to leave the Clippers after, in his words, Ty Lue saved his career, Batum is now set to rejoin his former team.
Speaking with reporters recently (translated from French to English via HoopsHype), Batum revealed that he had 17 options in free agency, but chose to rejoin the Clippers where he hoped to finish his career before being dealt to Philadelphia.
"It’s a return, indeed," Batum said. "I had several options, a lot of options - 17 to be exact. It’s a good thing. I’ll be reuniting with Ty Lue in a project I really like. It’s a good thing."
The Clippers are very excited to have Batum back, as they really missed everything he brings to the game on both ends after losing him in the Harden deal. While he is nearing the end of his career, Batum proved in Philadelphia that he still provides a lot of value with his ability to defend, connect plays offensively, and knock down shots.
As he hoped, Batum should now have the opportunity to end his career with the Clippers.
