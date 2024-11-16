17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Statement on Los Angeles Lakers
If there's one player who hasn't gotten enough credit for how dominant they've been this season, it's Anthony Davis. For all of the praise LeBron James receives about playing in his 22nd season, Davis has been playing like a legitimate MVP candidate who has the Lakers in the 5th seed.
Former Clippers star Lou Williams believes that Davis' play is so dominant that he could actually have the Lakers finish the season in the 4th seed. During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, Williams made his bold prediction for Davis and the Lakers.
"AD is playing at an All-NBA first-team level right now, and I think that’s worth a top 4 seed in the West alone," Williams said. Do they have some inconsistencies? Absolutely. But if you look around the league, it's a ton of teams that are having inconsistencies and going through the rigors of the season, trying to find identity, and trying to find ways to play. If Anthony Davis can continue to play at the level he's playing, that alone is worth a top 4 seed to me."
Through 11 games this season, Davis is averaging 31.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.1 blocks on 58/42/80 shooting from the field. He is doing absolutely everything on both ends of the floor and even has his three-point shot hitting.
"I'm looking at the West, everybody is inconsistent right now, and everybody doesn't have an Anthony Davis," Williams said.
The LA Clippers have finished ahead of the Lakers in the standings every season since the 2021 season. With the way Anthony Davis is playing and the fact that the Clippers still don't have Kawhi Leonard, it may be tough to see that happen this season.
