17-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Take On Celtics Legend, Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers had their backs against the wall in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, knowing that a loss would put them in poor positioning down 0-2, even with them taking the series back to LA. While James Harden was stellar in Game 1, the Clippers deferred to their other star in a must-win game.
In a close second half throughout, Kawhi Leonard delivered for the Clippers, dropping 39 points and scoring countless clutch baskets. While Denver dominated Los Angeles on the glass, the Nuggets simply didn't have an answer for Leonard down the stretch. Looking back on his performance, former Clippers star Lou Williams made a bold take on Leonard's all-time status.
When debating all-time small forwards on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Williams boldly placed Leonard ahead of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, with LeBron James and Kevin Durant taking the top two spots. Even though Bird has three MVPs and one more NBA Finals win than Leonard, Williams didn't shy away from making the bold take.
While recency bias does come into play here, there's no denying the talent of Leonard. Aside from his offensive game, where he has improved as a shooter as of late, Leonard is one of the best defenders of his era, with two Defensive Player of the Year wins. In an argument where Bird is often never debated, Williams made a bold take in favor of his ex-teammate.
Even though some fans might never budge on that argument, Leonard has a chance to further cement his legacy during this playoff run, especially if he can lead the Clippers to a Western Conference Finals appearance.
