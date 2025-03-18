All Clippers

17-Year NBA Veteran Shares Harsh Truth On Paul George, 76ers

Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams reveals harsh truth on Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers

Liam Willerup

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off an NBA Finals run with the Toronto Raptors, hopes were high in Los Angeles when the Clippers landed Kawhi Leonard in free agency and traded for Paul George to pair alongside him. Creating a duo of two of the top two-way stars in the NBA, it seemed like all they needed was a strong supporting cast around them. However, that wasn't the case.

Injuries to both players held them back from playoff success, making the Western Conference Finals once in 2021 despite Leonard being hurt. After his contract came to an end in Los Angeles, Paul George saught greener grass with the Philadelphia 76ers. What should've been the missing piece to a title contender, it's been far from that.

George was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season, ending a year that featured some of his lowest averages since early in his career. Appearing on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard and teammate of George, Lou Williams, shared the harsh truth about him and the 76ers.

"It was a tough run for PG, I gotta give it an F," Williams shared. "We started this year with championship aspirations for this group. Paul George was that piece that they brought in to get them to that point, over that hump...The positive about it is now he understands what Philadelphia is about."

Williams went on to share he hopes George can recover leading up to next season and believes George will have a great season once he can recover. George still has three years, $162 million remaining on his contract going into the 2025-26 season.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

Home/News