17-Year NBA Veteran Shares Harsh Truth On Paul George, 76ers
Coming off an NBA Finals run with the Toronto Raptors, hopes were high in Los Angeles when the Clippers landed Kawhi Leonard in free agency and traded for Paul George to pair alongside him. Creating a duo of two of the top two-way stars in the NBA, it seemed like all they needed was a strong supporting cast around them. However, that wasn't the case.
Injuries to both players held them back from playoff success, making the Western Conference Finals once in 2021 despite Leonard being hurt. After his contract came to an end in Los Angeles, Paul George saught greener grass with the Philadelphia 76ers. What should've been the missing piece to a title contender, it's been far from that.
George was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season, ending a year that featured some of his lowest averages since early in his career. Appearing on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard and teammate of George, Lou Williams, shared the harsh truth about him and the 76ers.
"It was a tough run for PG, I gotta give it an F," Williams shared. "We started this year with championship aspirations for this group. Paul George was that piece that they brought in to get them to that point, over that hump...The positive about it is now he understands what Philadelphia is about."
Williams went on to share he hopes George can recover leading up to next season and believes George will have a great season once he can recover. George still has three years, $162 million remaining on his contract going into the 2025-26 season.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade