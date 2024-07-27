26-Year-Old NBA Free Agent Makes Decision on Basketball Future
With NBA free agency slowing down, many teams have filled all of their standard and two-way roster spots. There are some teams who have open roster spots, but it is not uncommon for teams to keep one or two spots open to begin the NBA season in order to maintain flexibility for trades or mid-season signings.
This time of the summer is often when available free agents receive word on whether or not they have any NBA opportunities. For free agent point guard Jordan Ford, those opportunities were either not there at all, or not better than what he received from Dolomiti Energia Trentino of the Lega Basket Serie A.
According to the club, Ford has signed with them:
After spending last season on a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings, Ford spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans in this year's NBA Summer League, but that did not lead to an NBA opportunity.
Getting his first NBA opportunity with the LA Clippers, Ford signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Los Angeles in 2020, and spent parts of two seasons with their G League affiliate.
In a statement on the Ford signing via Sportando, Dolomiti Energia Trentino coach Paolo Galbiati said, "I am very happy that Jordan accepted our challenge. We had been following him for some time, we were patient, and taking advantage of the good work the club has done over the years in developing players, we managed to convince him to cross the ocean and accept our proposal. Jordan is a young man of great talent and leadership and I look forward to working with him as we pursue his and our dreams."
