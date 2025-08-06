3x NBA All-Star Has Reported Interest From Celtics, Knicks
Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining big names available in free agency, even if he's more name than substance right now. Simmons started last year with the Brooklyn Nets before he was bought out and joined the LA Clippers.
At this point in Simmons' career, he's not the generational multi-positional point forward that he was when he entered the NBA, but he can still be a good defender and secondary playmaker in the right system.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has reported that "Ben Simmons has drawn the most interest from the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks and is expected to choose where he will play during the 2025-26 season soon, sources said." Siegel guesses that Simmons will end up with the Knicks.
Would Ben Simmons Fit Better With Celtics or Knicks?
Both of those teams would be interesting fits for Simmons. The Celtics emphasize spacing and three-point shooting, neither of which is Simmons' specialty. But the Celtics are in a reset year after Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the playoffs. They traded away Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and other pieces in an effort to get under the tax line.
Because they're in a reset, they can afford to take a chance on someone like Simmons, who could give them some defensive versatility in their frontcourt, something they desperately need.
The Celtics just signed Chris Boucher to be a frontcourt option after trading away Porzingis to go with their center options of Luka Garza and Neemias Queta. Al Horford is expected to either retire or walk in free agency, so they need some more options.
Meanwhile, the Knicks still have an open roster spot and could use more depth in their frontcourt. Their starting lineup is set in place with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, with Mitchell Robinson and Deuce McBride as options off the bench.
They've made some signings this offseason to try and give them more depth, such as Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, but they could use another playable option. Simmons may not be a 20-30-minute player anymore, but he should be able to give a team 10 minutes or so.
And with Tom Thibodeau no longer the head coach in New York, you can expect the Knicks to actually use their depth. They mostly held up last season health-wise, but that's never a guarantee. They could also use some development from someone like Tyler Kolek to give them another option.
Ben Simmons probably fits better with the Knicks, just because he wouldn't be in a foreign system like Joe Mazzulla's would be in Boston.
Related Articles
12-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Statement
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Paige Bueckers' Play in Wings-Liberty