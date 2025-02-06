4x NBA All-Star Reacts to Newest Lakers Trade
The NBA Trade Deadline has officially come to an end, and many can agree that the Los Angeles Lakers came out as the unanimous winners of it. While many teams made major moves, no one improved themselves the way the Lakers did, especially after acquiring both Luka Doncic and Mark Williams.
While many in the NBA lost their minds over the Doncic trade, acquiring Williams was also a huge steal. Former Clippers big man and All-Star DeMarcus Cousins revealed his thoughts on FanDuel TV's Run it Back show.
"Honestly, I wasn't familiar," Cousins said about Williams. "Once I saw his name go across the ticker, I definitely went and did some research. I saw that the kid definitely is putting up some numbers this year. He has a lot of talent. When you picture him next to LeBron and Luka, obviously you've seen what Luka can do with lob-threat type of bigs. This kid has a bright future next to Luka in the long run, and in this moment as well with LeBron."
Cousins believes that the Lakers aren't done acquiring big men. In his eyes, the Lakers will make a move for a veteran big man.
"I think it was a great move for the Lakers, I do think they go out and get another big, I'm thinking more of a veteran big," Cousins said. "A Steven Adams type of guy."
The 2025 NBA Trade Deadline was one of the most volatile in league history. Now, it's time to see which teams actually capitalize off of the major moves they made.
