4x NBA All-Star Reacts to Newest Lakers Trade

Sorry Mark Williams, @boogiecousins wasn't familiar with your game, but he is now 🤝



"We've seen what Luka can do with lob threat bigs. This kid has a bright future next to Luka in the long run and in this moment with LeBron."@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/nTehnrX6aw