Austin Reaves Suffers Injury in Lakers-Clippers Game
The Los Angeles Lakers entered Friday night's game against the LA Clippers looking as healthy as they've been all season.
Unfortunately, it looks like the Lakers won't be finishing the game as healthy as they started it.
The Los Angeles Lakers revealed to Clippers on SI that Austin Reaves suffered a calf injury against the Clippers. Reaves only played nine minutes before being ruled out for the rest of the game due to right calf soreness.
Reaves has been tremendous for the Lakers this season, playing like a legitimate third star for the team. Through 52 games this season, Reaves is averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 45/36/87 shooting from the field. He's seen a tremendous jump from both his career average and his numbers last season.
Even without Reaves, the Lakers should have a significant advantage in firepower over the LA Clippers. The team had both LeBron James and Luka Doncic be listed as game-time decisions, and both ultimately ended up playing against the Clippers. Meanwhile, the Clippers still have a limited Kawhi Leonard and do not have Norman Powell available in action.
Currently, the Lakers have a five-point first-half lead over the LA Clippers. It remains to be seen whether Reaves' absence will really hurt them in the second half of the game. If the Lakers win, they'll take a 2-1 lead in the regular season series.
