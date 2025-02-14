Ben Simmons First Points as a Clipper Goes Viral
After a fairly quiet NBA trade deadline, the LA Clippers turned to the buyout market to add some fresh talent. Luckily for LA, the Brooklyn Nets decided to cut ties with former first-overall pick Ben Simmons, allowing the 6-foot-10 point guard to fall right into their lap.
Simmons, 28, is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game on the season, shooting 54.7% from the field, and has finally made his Clippers debut. The Clippers traveled to face the Utah Jazz on Thursday for their final game before the All-Star break, giving Simmons a chance to touch the court before a week's rest.
Simmons did not take long to make an impact, catching a lob from 11-time All-Star James Harden and throwing it down for his first points as a Clipper. Simmons' alley-oop dunk to kick off his LA tenure has gone viral on social media, as many pages are hyped to see the three-time All-Star start his new chapter.
Via ClutchPoints: "James Harden throws it up to Ben Simmons for his first bucket as a member of the Clippers 🔥"
Via Bleacher Report: "Ben Simmons catches the alley-oop for his first Clippers points 🔥"
Via LA Clippers: "WELCOME TO THE CLIPPERS, 25 ‼️ James Harden ↗️ Ben Simmons"
Simmons brings versatility on both sides of the court to the Clippers, and being a lob threat for elite playmaker James Harden is one of the many exciting parts of his game.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade