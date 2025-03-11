Ben Simmons' Injury Status for Clippers vs Pelicans
After a grueling slump, the LA Clippers have woken up to win three consecutive games heading into a road matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.
A huge concern for the Clippers this season has been their health, and it has not gotten much better recently. Thankfully, star forward Kawhi Leonard is back healthy after missing the first 34 games of the season, but now other injury problems keep bothering them.
The Clippers signed former first-overall pick Ben Simmons after he was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets, but the 6-foot-10 point guard has not been healthy enough to prove his worth.
The Clippers have ruled Simmons out for Tuesday's matchup in New Orleans due to left knee injury management, and the three-time All-Star is now set to miss his sixth consecutive game.
In five games since signing with the Clippers, Simmons is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in 21.2 minutes while shooting 58.3% from the field. The Clippers were excited to bring in Simmons' two-way versatility, but he has not played since February.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue recently said that Simmons would not be traveling on their three-game road trip, which starts Tuesday night in New Orleans, so fans will likely not see Simmons back in action until next week at the earliest.
The Clippers and Pelicans face off in New Orleans at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
