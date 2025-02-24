Ben Simmons' Injury Status for Clippers vs Pistons
Through three games, Ben Simmons has been a fantastic addition to the LA Clippers. However, given his minutes restriction, he isn't quite all the way back yet,
Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Simmons still is not available to play back-to-back games, but that could change as the season progresses.
"He can push the basketball, make a play, attack the basket, get to the free throw line," Lue said of Simmons.
Unfortunately, given Simmons' limitations, that means he won't be playing against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The LA Clippers have officially listed Ben Simmons as out against the Pistons due to left knee injury management.
Through the three games Simmons played, he's averaged 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals on 66.7% shooting from the field. So far, Simmons has already exceeded his three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets as a Clipper.
Simmons' absence is actually a very huge blow for a shorthanded Clippers team that's missing both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell against a red-hot Pistons team. Detroit is currently in the midst of a six-game winning streak, arguably playing their best basketball while the Clippers have lost five out of the last eight games.
No one is talking about the Pistons, but the shorthanded LA Clippers better be ready for them. The LA Clippers face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
