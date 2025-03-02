Big Austin Reaves Injury Update Before Lakers-Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the LA Clippers on Friday night but took a slight hit from one of their top players. Austin Reaves might have left slightly early during Friday’s Los Angeles showdown, but he’s not expected to miss extended time.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Reaves underwent an MRI on his right calf, but no “serious” injury was revealed.
He’ll be day-to-day while the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for a second straight contest against their rival.
This season, Reaves is averaging career numbers. He sits at 19 points, four rebounds, and six assists per game on 45 percent shooting from the field — a big boon for the Luka Dončić-led Lakers.
Los Angeles is riding a five-game win streak and has won 15 of its last 18 contests, putting it just one game back from the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the LA Clippers sit at the No. 6 seed with four losses in their five tries. If Reaves sits, their chances of stealing back a game from the Lakers on the road will certainly increase.
That's their hope, anyway.
Other ailing Lakers include Dončić and LeBron James, both of whom are questionable. Jordan Goodwin and Reaves are doubtful, while Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber are out.
Tipoff between the Lakers and Clippers is set for 9:30 p.m. EST Sunday night.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade