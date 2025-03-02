All Clippers

Big Austin Reaves Injury Update Before Lakers-Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers released an injury update on Austin Reaves before facing the LA Clippers

Matt Guzman

Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) high fives forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) high fives forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers took down the LA Clippers on Friday night but took a slight hit from one of their top players. Austin Reaves might have left slightly early during Friday’s Los Angeles showdown, but he’s not expected to miss extended time. 

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Reaves underwent an MRI on his right calf, but no “serious” injury was revealed. 

He’ll be day-to-day while the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for a second straight contest against their rival.

This season, Reaves is averaging career numbers. He sits at 19 points, four rebounds, and six assists per game on 45 percent shooting from the field — a big boon for the Luka Dončić-led Lakers.

Los Angeles is riding a five-game win streak and has won 15 of its last 18 contests, putting it just one game back from the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. 

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers sit at the No. 6 seed with four losses in their five tries. If Reaves sits, their chances of stealing back a game from the Lakers on the road will certainly increase. 

That's their hope, anyway. 

Other ailing Lakers include Dončić and LeBron James, both of whom are questionable. Jordan Goodwin and Reaves are doubtful, while Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber are out.

Tipoff between the Lakers and Clippers is set for 9:30 p.m. EST Sunday night.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News