Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Kevin Durant to LA Clippers
The LA Clippers flamed out of the 2025 NBA playoffs much sooner than expected, losing their first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets in seven games.
Heading into the postseason, the Clippers had as heavy of expectations as any other team, as many felt like the duo of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden mixed with a bunch of very good role players would be enough to take them over the hump. Now, following a disappointing exit, nobody knows what is next for the Clippers.
Of course, the Clippers can still build around 33-year-old Kawhi Leonard until he proves them otherwise, but he might need a supporting cast change.
What if the Clippers were able to pair Kawhi Leonard with one of the best players of this generation, and arguably the greatest offensive player to ever play the game? A blockbuster trade idea from Jackson Caudell and Rohan Raman from the Atlanta Hawks on SI has the Clippers making a deal for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
LA Clippers Receive: Kevin Durant, Kobe Bufkin, 2027 2nd-round pick (From Atlanta, Via CLE), and a 2031 2nd-round pick (Via ATL)
Phoenix Suns Receive: Norman Powell, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jordan Miller, 2030 1st-round pick swap (Via LAC), 2031 unprotected 1st-round pick (Via LAC), and 2031 2nd-round pick (From Atlanta, Via CLE)
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Royce O'Neale, Drew Eubanks, and a 2026 2nd-round pick (From Atlanta, Via LAC)
Of course, it is hard for any team to trade for a player of Durant's caliber, but if the superstar forward wants to be traded, Phoenix will find a way. Even at age 36, Durant continues to be one of the most talented players in the NBA, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season on 52.7/43.0/83.9 shooting splits.
The Suns were reportedly close to trading Durant ahead of February's trade deadline, and now that the offseason is here, the 15-time All-Star could be dealt at any point.
A trio of Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden, with core guys like Ivica Zubac, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., and more, would certainly take LA into heightened championship contention.
This would be the ultimate all-in move for the Clippers to capitalize on their aging stars, but it could prove to be very effective if done properly.