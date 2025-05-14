New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Durant To The Clippers While Suns and Hawks Add Depth + Assets
The offseason is here for 23 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals are almost over and there are only seven teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship, but that number is about to be cut down. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, and shooting. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market?
Phoenix is in perhaps the bleakest situation in the entire NBA. They do not control their own draft picks for the rest of the decade, they are in the dreaded second apron and have little means to improve, and are stuck with the Bradley Beal contract, which has a no-trade clause. It seems like the only way that the Suns can improve their team is if they decide to trade one or both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, with Durant being the far more likely option. What kind of return would Durant get the Suns given his age and injury history? It is one of the more fascinating questions in the NBA.
The Clippers were one of the best teams in the NBA this past season, but fell in seven games to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Los Angeles is in an interesting position. They don't have the assets to necessarily make a major move and have an aging roster with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden both over 30. They don't have control over their own first round pick until 2030 either. They do however have good players on reasonable contracts and a few draft picks in the future to trade. Will they remain all-in on winning a championship with an older team and could Durant be an option?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: Royce O'Neale, Drew Eubanks, and a 2026 2nd round pick (From Atlanta, Via LAC)
Clippers Receive: Kevin Durant, Kobe Bufkin, 2027 2nd round pick (From Atlanta, Via CLE), and a 2031 2nd round pick (ATL)
Suns Receive: Norman Powell, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jordan Miller, 2030 1st round pick swap (Via LAC), 2031 unprotected 1st round pick (Via LAC), and 2031 2nd round pick (From Atlanta, Via CLE)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get an experienced forward in O'Neale, who is an excellent shooter and solid defender who has familiarity with head coach Quin Snyder from their days in Utah. Eubanks could be a serviable third big for Atlanta behind Onyeka Okongwu and another center. While Bufkin has talent, he has been injured for two seasons and Atlanta might not want to wait and figure out what he is on this roster with the Eastern Conference seemingly wide open.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: O'Neale and Eubanks are solid bench options, but not spectacular and giving up Bufkin for them might not be a smart move if Bufkin turns out to be a legitimate player. O'Neale also has three years left on his contract.
Why the Clippers do this trade: As we talked about earlier, the window is not wide for this roster to win a title, especially in a loaded Western Conference. The Clippers get Durant to go alongside Harden, Leonard, and Zubac, while still having guys like Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr to come off the bench. Durant raises their ceiling for a few more seasons.
Why the Clippers don't do this trade: While Durant would raise the ceiling for a season or two, the long-term outlook of the franchise would get worse without their own picks in 2030 and 2031. If they win a title it is worth it, but anything less is a failure. There are no young players or future draft picks for the Clippers if they do this deal and they would need just as good injury luck as they did last season.
Why the Suns do this trade: This might be the best they can do in a Durant trade. Getting two first round picks, plus players they can use now could be the best Phoenix can hope for and adding Powell (who was almost an all-star this season) and Bogdanovic would be solid around Booker, though the Suns are still not likely a play-in team. They could flip the picks for a star player to pair with Booker.
Why the Suns don't do this trade: The picks are nice, but are two over 30 players with defensive limitations going to help Phoenix win? They do not have their own draft picks and can't afford to tank, but adding these two players only lowers the ceiling, not raise it.
