Boston Celtics Champion Traded to LA Clippers in Big Trade Idea
As the NBA Finals carry on, the other 28 teams across the league are gearing up for an offseason that should bring major changes. The LA Clippers are team that could dominate headlines after a brutal first-round exit in this year's playoffs.
The Clippers have major decisions to make this offseason, from James Harden's contract to how they'll upgrade the roster after a 50-32 regular season. One name to watch out for is Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics.
With the Celtics potentially cutting down on salaries amid being well over the second apron, Holiday, along with Kristaps Porzingis, are names expected to be on the trade block. MassLive's Brian Robb reported that the Clippers are expected to show interest in the two-time champion.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey developed a mock trade that would get Holiday to LA in exchange for a package centered around guard Norman Powell. The 32-year-old had a major year, averaging 21.8 points on 48.4% shooting from the field and 41.8% from three.
Boston Celtics receive: Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, Cam Christie
LA Clippers receive: Jrue Holiday
"L.A. pushed the Denver Nuggets to seven games in the first round," Bailey wrote. "The Nuggets, in turn, were the only team that meaningfully challenged the Oklahoma City Thunder this postseason. It may take some roundabout logic, but that series of events suggests the Kawhi Leonard- and James Harden-led Clippers are closer to contention than their first-round exit suggests.
"And replacing Norman Powell and Kris Dunn in the rotation with Holiday's defense and championship experience makes some sense."
Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals before the Celtics suffered a second-round exit to the New York Knicks. The former All-Star is set to make $32.4 million for the 2025-26 season.
