New Report on Ben Simmons' NBA Future

Ben Simmons is not expected to return to the Clippers unless he re-signs at a "very low number", per @LawMurrayTheNU on a 2025 Clippers Offseason Preview Podcast with @YossiGozlan.



"He's a free agent. He eventually faded out of the rotation completely for the Clippers. I don't… pic.twitter.com/scbaSw9U1V