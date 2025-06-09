New Report on Ben Simmons' NBA Future
Ben Simmons' career could be defined in multiple parts - an explosive prospect with heightened passing ability at LSU, a top draft pick that became a multiple-time All-Star, and then a castaway and afterthought after multiple injuries.
However, after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets by the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade for James Harden, Simmons got another chance at being on a competitive team that was in the playoff mix.
The Clippers signed Simmons to a veteran minimum deal after he was bought out by the Nets shortly after the trade deadline. While Simmons was not brought in to be a starter or contribute high minutes, he was essential to the Clippers' second unit. His ability to handle the basketball, push pace and be physical and switchable on the defensive end was crucial for Los Angeles.
Although the scoring aspect of his game never materialized, he did an adequate job guarding Nikola Jokić in the Clippers' first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. Ultimately, he was relegated to the bench due to his lack of scoring punch, but was a big reason for the Clippers' hot streak at the end of the 2024-25 regular season.
A new report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto revealed that Simmons' future with the Clippers is up in the air.
"The returns of Amir Coffey, depending on his free agent market, and Ben Simmons are also not certain," he wrote.
Law Murray of The Athletic recently said that he doesn't "expect him to be back. If he comes back, it'd be on a very low number."
Simmons is an unrestricted free agent and averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in 18 games played with Los Angeles.
