Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla's Strong Statement on Ty Lue
While several starters were missing between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers during their Wednesday night matchup, the game ended up being an overtime thriller that saw the Celtics squeeze out a 117-113 win at the Intuit Dome. Even with a career-high 29 points from Derrick Jones Jr., it wasn't enough as Boston handed the Clippers their 19th loss of the season.
Despite stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kristaps Porzingis being sidelined, there was still a star battle between two of the league's top head coaches in Boston's Joe Mazzulla and Los Angeles' Tyronn Lue. After the game, Mazzulla shared his thoughts on Lue's efforts and why he thinks so highly of him.
“I think the first question should be — why would we assume that it was going to be an easy game? [That’s] discrediting a championship head coach and a group of guys that are really, really good,” Mazzulla said.
Mazzulla doubled down on his statements, claiming that Lue is a player's coach who gets the best out of his team.
"Well, he's just a great coach," Mazzulla said. "Been here a long time and a great person. A player's coach. I talked to him today, you know, he gave me a lot of insight of how he handled teams [inaudible] the and stuff, so, but you're right, he gets the best of these guys and he does a great job executing and does a great job of finding matchups and get to their spacing you know, he gets the best out of them."
While last night's contest marks the end of the regular season series between the Celtics and Clippers, there's no doubt these two head coaches proved themselves with their coaching on Wednesday.
