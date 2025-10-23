Bradley Beal’s Clippers Debut To Come With Precaution vs Jazz
The Los Angeles Clippers open up their 2025-26 NBA season with a matchup against the Utah Jazz.
They had a relatively solid preseason, winning three of their four games. The Clippers have added a lot more depth compared to last season, including seasoned veterans like Brook Lopez, John Collins, and Bradley Beal.
Additionally, their star forward, Kawhi Leonard, had an entire offseason to get healthy and looked great in the few games he played in. With this deeper roster, the Clippers are poised to compete in the Western Conference.
The Latest With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal did play in the Clippers' final preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, where he finished with 12 points and two rebounds. However, that was the only game he was available for the Clippers in the preseason.
He had a procedure done in May, and has finally been cleared to go. He will suit up against the Jazz, however — he'll be on a minutes restriction.
With a minutes restriction, he won't be playing the same amount of minutes the team can expect him to play when fully healthy during the regular season. Though Clippers head coach Ty Lue didn't reveal the exact amount of minutes Beal will be playing, a rough estimate could be in the 18-25 minute range.
It's enough time for Beal to dip his toes back into the action, but not overdoing himself on the first night.
Beal will be in the starting lineup with other veterans, which could be the launching point to building great team chemistry. After all, this is a team looking to compete for the championship, so they'll all need to learn how to play with each other (mostly Beal, considering he's the only newcomer in the starting lineup).
What Can Fans Expect From Beal?
Beal is a well-known scorer. However, times are different. After having his stint in Phoenix, where playing with other ball-dominant stars left him feeling out, Beal could really rediscover himself in LA.
During that game against the Warriors, Beal was moving off-ball and finding effective shots and open lanes.
With a majority of the usage rate most likely going to be between Harden, Leonard, and possibly Zubac, depending on how Lue utilizes him, Beal is going to slot in as that off-ball perimeter player, which for the Clippers is much needed.
With him officially back and getting minutes again, it'll be interesting to see how he officially plays with this loaded Clippers lineup. The Clippers and Jazz get underway at 9:00 p.m. EST.