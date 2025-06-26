Breaking: Clippers Select 7-Foot Defensive Center in 2025 NBA Draft
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft was full of surprises, but the LA Clippers made sure to end the night with a safer pick. It was uncertain in which direction the Clippers would head with the 30th overall pick, but they were expected to target some frontcourt depth, and they did just that.
With the 30th overall pick and the final pick of the first round in Wednesday's draft, the Clippers selected Yanic Konan Niederhauser, a 7-foot center out of Penn State.
Niederhauser, 22, is a very intriguing prospect with his 7-foot-3 wingspan, and he uses his length as good as anyone in this year's class. While Niederhauser was the sixth center off the board, he has the tools to be an ideal role player in LA's system.
In his lone season at Penn State, Niederhauser averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and a conference-high 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 61.1% from the field. This Swiss center is an elite shot-blocker and impressive lob threat, both out of the pick-and-roll and in transition, and the Clippers likely would not be looking for much more out of a backup center.
Of course, the Clippers have their long-term starting center in Ivica Zubac, but taking a chance on Niederhauser to be his backup for the near future, until he is hopefully starting-caliber, is the right mindset. With the 30th pick, the Clippers cannot expect to draft a star, so taking a player who is expected to be a reliable role player is no surprise.