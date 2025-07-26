All Clippers

Breaking: Former First-Round Pick Signs With LA Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a one-year deal with a former first-round pick

Liam Willerup

Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patty Mills (88) and the bench react against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers have been deemed one of the biggest winners of the offseason so far, alongside teams like the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets. After bringing back veterans James Harden and Nicolas Batum on new deals, the Clippers started off free agency by signing Brook Lopez, then later making a trade to move Norman Powell in a three-team deal for John Collins.

While those moves already seemed like enough, they were the winners of the Bradley Beal buyout sweepstakes, inking him to a two-year deal, as well as bringing back franchise legend Chris Paul for what is likely his last year in the association. Looking to finish out their roster, the Clippers have added more guard depth with a former first-round pick and Kentucky product.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Clippers and free agent guard TyTy Washington have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Washington, a first-round pick in 2022, who was an All-SEC selection in his lone season with the Wildcats, has played for three teams in three years.

However, whether it's been lack of role or just production, Washington hasn't lived up to the expectations of prior Kentucky guards. But when given chances in the G League, Washington has consistently been a 20-point-per-game scorer.

Washington is expected to sit behind James Harden, Chris Paul, and Kris Dunn in the Clippers' point guard rotation. But with one of the older rosters in the NBA, Washington could see chances when Ty Lue looks to rest the stars for a hopeful big playoff run down the line.

Liam Willerup
