NBA Legend Dwyane Wade's Strong James Harden, Bradley Beal Statement
The LA Clippers have made strong moves this offseason. The Clippers signed Bradley Beal after he was bought out by the Phoenix Suns, as well as signing Chris Paul and Brook Lopez, and trading for John Collins. They have a team that can legitimately go 11 deep on any given night as long as they stay healthy.
While the age and injury history are fair criticisms of the team, some people wonder if James Harden is a good enough leader for the team for Bradley Beal, especially after Beal seemed to butt heads in Phoenix with team leadership.
Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade doesn't have many concerns about that, thinking that this move is exactly what both parties need. He addressed the move on the latest episode of the "Time Out" podcast on his network.
"I think Bradley's at a place that he's been wanting to be at," Wade said. "He's playing with a player in James that he's probably wanted to play with for a while. A lot of players want to play with James because of his play-making abilities. I've heard James is a great leader, too. I've never been in a locker room with him, but a lot of guys speak very highly of James Harden in their locker room."
Wade has been on some veteran teams, and he knows how important that can be for the right person, especially with how sour the Phoenix situation turned.
"To go as a veteran guy and go play with other veterans in this time of his career, is probably something that is needed and wanted and is very important for him," Wade added. "To be around guys that are grown, grown as hell. It's a different thing when you're around that kind of energy. I look forward to it."
The Clippers were one of the best teams in the Western Conference last year, but they met an unfortunate end in the opening round against the Denver Nuggets, pushing that series to seven games. The Clippers have only gotten better since, so there's a chance they can push into the upper tier in the West with their current roster.
