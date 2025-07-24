All Clippers

Ex-Clippers Guard's Five-Word Message to Russell Westbrook

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts to being called for a technical foul against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
When his career is all said and done, most will remember Russell Westbrook as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's the team he was drafted to, won an MVP with, and became the all-time leader in triple-doubles with as well. Thunder fans may embrace a Westbrook return in a limited role to end his career there, but he has a few more years left in the tank.

Since leaving the Thunder in 2019, Westbrook has had stops with the Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers, and, most recently, the Nuggets. As Westbrook continues to navigate free agency, former LA Clippers guard Bones Hyland reshared a post with a five-word message of his time playing with the former MVP.

"We was having fun man… 😔," Hyland commented on a video of him and Westbrook running the fast break together against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hyland and Westbrook played alongside each other for a portion of the 2022-23 season as well as the 2023-24 season.

While Westbrook did put up solid numbers during his tenure with the Clippers, averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game across 89 regular-season contests, it was clear the fit wasn't right for him. Even though his past season with the Nuggets drew mixed opinions, he was a key contributor to that roster.

However, both Westbrook and Hyland remain free agents this offseason, so the two could very well team up next season if things work out in their favor. It seems as though a return to the Nuggets isn't in play for Westbrook, as it could be a new team for the 17-year NBA veteran.

