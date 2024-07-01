BREAKING: LA Clippers Bring Back Former Player in Free Agency
When the LA Clippers acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers, they parted ways with Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, and KJ Martin. This significantly depleted LA's forward depth, and it was something that hindered them throughout the season.
After being signed by the Clippers following a failed stint with the Charlotte Hornets, Batum revived his career and never planned to leave LA. The Clippers did not want to include him in the Harden deal, but ultimately had to.
In a report on Monday from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was announced that Batum had reached a free agency agreement with the Clippers for two years, $9.6M.
Batum will rejoin the Clippers where he is expected to be featured as a key wing off their bench. It would also not be surprising to see Batum start games at times, as he already has a level of chemistry with several Clippers players.
This leaves just Covington, Morris, and Martin as the players no longer with LA after the Harden deal. During a recent episode of Podcast P, new 76ers forward Paul George expressed how difficult it was for him last season taking on an increased responsibility to do the "dirty work" after LA lost Batum and Covington in the Harden deal.
The Clippers now get Batum back after losing George to the 76ers in free agency.
