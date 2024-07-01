BREAKING: LA Clippers Release Statement on Paul George
The LA Clippers have released an official statement regarding Paul George's decision to depart in free agency.
"Paul has informed us that he is signing his next contract with another team," the Clippers wrote. "Paul is a tremendous talent and an elite two-way player. We feel fortunate for the five years we spent with him. Over that span, he went to three All Star Games, made the most 3-pointers in franchise history and helped lead the team to a place it had never been. His performances in Games 5 and 6 against Utah in 2021 won’t be forgotten by anyone associated with the Clippers."
The Clippers acknowledged the haul they sent out to acquire George, which included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, five first round picks, and two pick swaps, adding, "We traded a lot to pair Paul and Kawhi, and in exchange, we had five seasons of contention. Even though we fell short of our ultimate objective, we appreciate the chances we had with Paul."
Understanding the situation they were entering this summer, the Clippers addressed their approach with both George and James Harden (who has reportedly signed a two-year, $70M deal to remain in LA).
"Heading into this offseason, our roster was constructed three great players 33 and over, two of whom could become free agents," the Clippers added. "We wanted to retain them on contracts that would allow us, under the constraints of the new CBA, to continue building the team."
Specifically addressing their negotiations with George, the Clippers added, "We negotiated for months with Paul and his representative on a contract that would make sense for both sides, and we were left far apart. The gap was significant. We understand and respect Paul’s decision to look elsewhere for his next contract. We explored an opt-in and trade scenario, but it would have left us in a similar position under the new CBA, with very little asset value to justify the restrictions. "
The Clippers concluded their statement with the following:
"We will miss Paul. At the same time, we’re excited by the opportunities we’ve now been afforded, including greater flexibility under the new CBA. Kawhi is an all-NBA player and we believe T Lue is the best coach in the league. We will field a highly competitive team this season, and moving forward, use our organizational advantages to bring top talent to Intuit Dome."