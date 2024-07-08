All Clippers

BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Sign LA Clippers Free Agent

The Pelicans have reportedly signed a Clippers free agent

Joey Linn

Mar 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40), forward Paul George (13), Daniel Theis (10), forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard James Harden (1) look on from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40), forward Paul George (13), Daniel Theis (10), forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard James Harden (1) look on from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was announced on Monday morning by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that LA Clippers free agent Daniel Theis had reached an agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans. Theis joined the Clippers midway through last season after Mason Plumlee went down with an injury, and filled in nicely.

Both Plumlee and Theis have now signed elsewhere, as the Clippers have replaced them with Mo Bamba and Kai Jones for the time being. This was an expected move, as Theis was entirely out of LA’s rotation in the playoffs, and Plumlee often struggled in his minutes.

In 59 games for the Clippers last season, Theis averaged 6.3 PPG and 4.1 RPG on 37.1% from deep. While the three-point volume was low for Theis at just 1.2 attempts per game, his ability to knock down open shots gave the Clippers a new look off their bench.

The Clippers have really struggled with their backup center production since letting Isaiah Hartenstein walk in free agency, and they will now take a look at Bamba who could theoretically be a bigger version of Theis with his three-point shooting ability. 

Bamba's fit is very theoretical, since he averaged just 13.0 minutes per game last season and just 17.2 for his career. That said, his 36.1% career mark from deep on 2.3 attempts per game is something the Clippers hope can help their bench unit.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News