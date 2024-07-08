BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Sign LA Clippers Free Agent
It was announced on Monday morning by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that LA Clippers free agent Daniel Theis had reached an agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans. Theis joined the Clippers midway through last season after Mason Plumlee went down with an injury, and filled in nicely.
Both Plumlee and Theis have now signed elsewhere, as the Clippers have replaced them with Mo Bamba and Kai Jones for the time being. This was an expected move, as Theis was entirely out of LA’s rotation in the playoffs, and Plumlee often struggled in his minutes.
In 59 games for the Clippers last season, Theis averaged 6.3 PPG and 4.1 RPG on 37.1% from deep. While the three-point volume was low for Theis at just 1.2 attempts per game, his ability to knock down open shots gave the Clippers a new look off their bench.
The Clippers have really struggled with their backup center production since letting Isaiah Hartenstein walk in free agency, and they will now take a look at Bamba who could theoretically be a bigger version of Theis with his three-point shooting ability.
Bamba's fit is very theoretical, since he averaged just 13.0 minutes per game last season and just 17.2 for his career. That said, his 36.1% career mark from deep on 2.3 attempts per game is something the Clippers hope can help their bench unit.
