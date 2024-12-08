Bronny James' Injury Status for Lakers vs Clippers G League Game
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has only played in two G Leauge games for the South Bay Lakers due to a heel contusion injury. After weeks of waiting, the team has finally updated his status against the San Diego Clippers tonight.
In the two games that Bronny has played, he averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 21.1% shooting from the field. It was revealed today that Bronny would finally be returning from his injury against the Clippers and will be returning to the lineup.
Drafted 55th overall, very few second-round picks, if any, have had more hype than Bronny James. Unfortunately, none of that is from his own doing. Throughout his time at USC, his father LeBron James would hype up Bronny, proclaiming that he was better than some NBA players today. When some wonder why Bronny has such high expectations, these are the exact moments why.
The South Bay Lakers currently have a record of 3-8 in the West Division, the bottom of the division. Meanwhile, the Clippers have a record of 5-4, good for the third-best in the division. While the Clippers and Lakers have yet to meet in the regular season, their G League counterparts have already met numerous times.
The San Diego Clippers and South Bay Lakers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
