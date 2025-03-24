All Clippers

Chet Holmgren's Final Injury Status for Thunder vs Clippers

Nov 2, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, with the Clippers seeking a massive win that not only would give them momentum toward the end of the season but propel them above the Golden State Warriors in the standings. However, the Thunder enter winners of nine of their last 10 games.

Luckily for the Clippers, heading into Sunday's game, they're not dealing with any injury concerns to their rotation and will have a healthy team facing the top-seeded Thunder. However, Oklahoma City received massive news before the game that they'll be without one of their top players.

The Thunder have listed Chet Holmgren as out due to a hip injury, as the big continues to deal with injuries this season for OKC. Holmgren has appeared in only 24 games for the Thunder this season, with Sunday's contest being the 71st game of their season. After being runner-up for Rookie of the Year last season, it hasn't been the same level of impact this year.

In the 24 games Holmgren has played, he's averaged 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. While his lack of interior defense will hurt against the Clippers and Ivica Zubac, it's important he's healthy and good to go for the playoffs.

Mar 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) gestures after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As for the game, tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

