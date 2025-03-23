Chet Holmgren Unexpectedly Downgraded for Thunder-Clippers
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the league's best team this season, winning 12 of their last 13 games to improve to a league-best 58-12 this season. Oklahoma City's next test is on Sunday night against the LA Clippers, setting up a potential first-round playoff matchup preview.
The Clippers have found a hot streak of their own, winning five games in a row and eight of their last nine. The Clippers now face one of their toughest tests of the season against the Thunder, but they might catch a break.
The Thunder have unexpectedly downgraded star big man Chet Holmgren to questionable due to a left hip strain.
Holmgren was initially left off of Sunday's injury report but is now in jeopardy of missing his 47th game of the 2024-25 season. The Thunder have already ruled out co-star Jalen Williams for Sunday's game in LA, so missing Holmgren as well would be a brutal blow for OKC.
The standout sophomore is averaging 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game this season, becoming a key part of the Thunder's success. The Thunder are 20-4 when Holmgren suits up and 38-8 without him, so either way, the Clippers will have their hands full with a deep OKC squad.
The Clippers will have their entire rotation available on Sunday night, so have a clear health advantage against a shorthanded Thunder team. Still, led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are dangerous regardless of their injury concerns.
The Thunder and Clippers face off at 9:00 p.m. EST in LA on Sunday.