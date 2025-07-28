All Clippers

Chris Paul Addresses Comparison to Lakers Superstar LeBron James

Chris Paul had his re-introductory press conference with the LA Clippers on Monday

Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Chris Paul was reintroduced as a member of the LA Clippers on Monday, coming back to the organization he helped build up for six years in the 2010s. He's nearing the end of his career, but it was important for him to be back around his family, who have stayed local while he's made stops with the Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs.

During Monday's press conference, Paul was asked how it felt to represent the "40-something" crowd with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

December 25, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Christmas at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"It's going to be cool," Paul answered. "Like I said, it's a lot of gratitude to still get a chance to play at this age. I've always believed in keep stacking days. Just have to show up, every single day. That's what I plan on bringing to this team."

When Paul signed, the Clippers announced that he would be in a reserve role and may have some games where he doesn't play at all. That'll be a big change of pace for Paul, who is coming off a season starting all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers are loaded with talent if they can stay healthy, though. They traded away Norman Powell, but have reloaded with Paul, John Collins, and Bradley Beal. Beal and Paul were actually traded for each other in 2023, with Beal going to Phoenix and Paul going to the Washington Wizards before he was re-routed to Golden State.

Now, they're on the same team, and Paul revealed they've worked out together recently.

