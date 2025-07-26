Chris Paul and LeBron James Earn High Praise From Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry has competed against some of the greatest players in NBA history during his 16 seasons in the league. While Curry has long been considered the greatest shooter in the game, the 12-time All-Star gave the nod to a few of his fellow NBA superstars in one particular category.
During a recent sit-down interview on Speedy Morman's "360 with Speedy" series presented by Complex, Curry was asked which player had the "highest IQ" in the NBA. Despite being a highly cerebral player himself, Curry named Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul as two of the most deserving players for that particular superlative.
"Between [Chris Paul] and [LeBron James]," Curry said. "Those two, and it's the way that they play, obviously, but the way that they talk, the way they kind of orchestrate an offense, control it. Like Bron be the one that controls the tempo, where CP is the one where every possession, he knows what he's trying to get out of it."
Curry has had well-documented rivalries with both players during his career. While LeBron is often the first rival mentioned when discussing Curry's career, he's also had some iconic battles against Chris Paul in the playoffs during Paul's prime with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.
Not only were Paul's Rockets on the verge of sending Golden State packing in 2018, but his Clippers were the last team to beat the pre-dynasty version of the Warriors in the playoffs in 2014. Eventually, the two combined forces in Golden State during the 2022-23 season.
"At his peak, it was insane," Curry said. "He could get his bucket, he could get somebody a lob or drop pass. He knew the play, he knew the time, the score, all that type of stuff."
While Curry indeed gave his props to Paul and James as two of the highest IQ players in the league, he made sure it was clear who he truly believes the most cerebral player in the sport is. And the answer shouldn't come as a surprise.
"Those two are top of mind," Curry said, "But just the highest IQ is obviously Draymond. That's like the podium for me."
