Chris Paul Hints At Next NBA Team With Recent Move
With the NBA Summer League coming to an end this weekend, front offices will be able to pivot their attention to rounding out their rosters before training camp. While plenty of teams around the league appear to be finished with their offseason moves, other teams still have roster spots, and valuable free agents remain up for grabs.
One of the top names that has yet to sign is San Antonio Spurs free agent Chris Paul. After starting 82 games this past season with the Spurs, Paul's next season is expected to be his last. With fans wondering where he could be headed next year, his recent move might've revealed where he's trending.
In the Los Angeles Clippers' collaboration post with Bradley Beal to announce his signing with the team, Chris Paul was among those to like the post. While it's definitely not a clear-cut sign he's joining the team, it 100% raises the eyebrows of Clippers fans, seeing that a rumored free agent target is liking content posted by the team.
The Phoenix Suns are the other team that has been linked to Chris Paul, but reporters such as John Gambadoro have denied that the two sides will agree to a reunion. If it does end up being the Clippers, it will be a return for Paul to a franchise that saw him blossom into a household name.
Paul left the Clippers in 2017 to join the Houston Rockets, and a return to them would give LA a competent backup point guard as they chase a title next season.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to 3x All-Star's Announcement With LA Clippers
LA Clippers Make Bradley Beal Announcement