Chris Paul Listed Higher Than Pair of MVPs in Controversial Ranking
The NBA has never been more offense-driven than it is now, with players scoring more points than ever, and it only looks like it will continue to grow. That's the case with the point guard position as well, as the traditional point guard role played by guys like Rajon Rondo or Steve Nash is starting to fade with players like Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being so scoring-driven.
However, there are still some players who can fill that role. As he nears the end of his career, arguably the best pure point guard of the 21st century, Chris Paul, returned to the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason to presumably end his career there.
Shining light on a legendary career, CBS Sports recently put together a list of the Top 25 greatest players of the 21st century, and placed Paul 12th. In doing so, Paul was ranked ahead of two talented MVP guards in Steve Nash (14th) and James Harden (15th). While Paul doesn't have an MVP to show for his career, does he deserve the ranking over Nash and Harden?
The Justification For Paul
Unless Paul is able to get an NBA championship ring this upcoming season with the Clippers, it will be something that is held against him in all-time rankings for years to come. Regardless, what might be the most impressive about Paul is his impact on winning wherever he played.
Paul was obviously a star during his early career with the New Orleans Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers, but really made a name for himself in LA. He had two top-five MVP finishes there and led the league in assists twice and steals three times. However, his success in Houston, Oklahoma City, and Phoenix really put the cherry on top for him.
Phoenix was where he solidified himself and silenced the doubters, helping the team to the NBA Finals and finishing fifth in MVP voting during the 2020-21 season.
Looking at Paul's case over Nash specifically, Paul has the edge defensively, and Phoenix's system really shone a light on Nash, while Paul had to defer to Blake Griffin at times. Additionally, Paul's NBA Finals appearance does give him the slight edge, even if he didn't win it all.
As for Paul over Harden, it's clear that Harden is the far superior offensive player, with multiple seasons averaging over 30 a game. However, Harden has struggled at times to rise to the occasion in the postseason, as his shooting percentages and big game woes stand out.
Related Articles
Ex-Clippers Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Malik Beasley News
Raptors Champion Gets Honest on Kawhi Leonard Leaving for Clippers
NBA Fans Urge Miami Heat to Sign 3x All-Star After Unexpected Trade