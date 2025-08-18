NBA Fans Urge Miami Heat to Sign 3x All-Star After Unexpected Trade
The Miami Heat were not long ago the most popular team in the NBA. They popularized the "super team" idea, bringing in free agents LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010 to form a big three alongside NBA Champion guard Dwyane Wade. The trio would go on to win two NBA titles together before James returned to Cleveland.
Since then, the Heat have seen some success, such as making the NBA Finals twice with Jimmy Butler as their star player. However, Butler is now gone, and the team looks to be stuck between a rebuild and a retool. Recently, the Heat cut ties with forward Haywood Highsmith, a solid role player, in a salary dump deal to the Brooklyn Nets.
Miami followed the move up by inking Dru Smith to a three-year contract, just under eight million in total. Now, without Highsmith's defensive abilities at the forward position, a suggestion in the Heat community pitched the idea of the team bringing in a former NBA All-Star to the team: Ben Simmons.
While it seems like a long time ago, Simmons was one of the best players in the NBA during the 2020-21 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He finished the regular season 12th in MVP voting, runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, and continued to look like that building block next to Joel Embiid for years to come.
However, Simmons' career has done a complete 180 since, and after showing flashes with the Los Angeles Clippers in 18 games this past season, he remains unsigned with the NBA season starting in about two months. When the ex-NBA All-Star's name was suggested to Heat fans, they passionately responded.
"NO," one fan stated clearly.
"Good take they’ll hate you but he’s so underrated now," a fan replied.
"Tbh if he would play and stay healthy this would be a clear upgrade outside of shooting," a fan shared.
"we can revive his career," a fan suggested.
"What exactly does he offer? Running to half court and looking to pass immediately?" a user questioned.
"I'd take him on a vet min but he might get in the way of Jovic's on ball development because there's nothing else he can do on offense," another user added.
While the opinions around Simmons tend to be mainly negative, some Heat fans appear open to the idea of bringing him in. Expecting him to be the player he was in Philadelphia seems far-fetched at this point, but he could create a strong defensive duo in lineups alongside Bam Adebayo.
Related Articles
Bradley Beal, Odell Beckham Jr React to Devin Booker's Recent Post
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Will 'Destroy' Former Lakers Player
Kevin Durant, Chris Paul React to Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Post