Chris Paul's Preferred Reported Team Amid Retirement Buzz
The NBA is entering a new era, as some of this generation's top players are nearing the end of their careers. Legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry only have a couple of years left, while future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul could be entering his farewell tour.
Chris Paul was recently asked how much longer he intends to play in the NBA. "At the most, a year. I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself," Paul answered.
However, Paul is in an interesting situation. As he prepares to enter his final season in the NBA, the legendary point guard still does not know what team he will be suiting up for. The 40-year-old is coming off a one-year tenure with the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Paul is expected to move closer to where his family lives, Los Angeles, which has catapulted the LA Clippers to a premier destination. Of course, it would be a full circle moment as Paul returns to the franchise that spent six incredible years with before, but they are not alone on the top of his list.
Paul is reportedly considering a return to the Phoenix Suns, as well as the Clippers, but the LA team is starting to pull away.
"I thought the Phoenix Suns would be the most likely landing place for [Paul]. I'm going to amend that and say that I think the Los Angeles Clippers make a lot of sense for him now," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said. "Now that they've traded Norman Powell, they need an extra reinforcement in the backcourt."
Paul joining the Clippers for his last year in the NBA would be incredible, and if he wants one last shot at a championship, it could give him an opportunity.