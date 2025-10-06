Chris Paul Speaks on Relationship With Blake Griffin, JJ Redick, DeAndre Jordan
The LA Clippers had some of their best years in franchise history in the mid-2010s, led by their "Lob City" group that rightfully became one of the most electric teams in the NBA. LA's star trio of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan put together the most memorable seasons the franchise has experienced, and the 2025-26 team is getting a taste of it.
After being away from Los Angeles for the last eight seasons, the best player in Clippers history has returned. For a potential farewell tour as he nears retirement, Chris Paul has returned to the Clippers as he looks to finally win his first championship with a talented group around Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Ivica Zubac, and more.
Griffin sends message to CP3
During the Clippers' media day last week, Paul received a touching message from his former co-star, Blake Griffin.
"It's been a pleasure to watch as a fan from before and then as a teammate and then as a fan and an opponent again. 20 years is crazy, but it makes sense watching the way he works, the way he carries himself, and the way he takes care of his body," Griffin said. "He's been a joy to watch and play with, so congratulations."
"Appreciate that BG," Paul responded to Griffin's video last week. "Miss you man, miss you. That's crazy."
Paul shows love for his former teammates
On Tuesday, Paul was asked what it meant to hear from Griffin in that video message on media day. Paul also went on to talk about his relationships with free agent big man DeAndre Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
"Man, it’s dope. It’s really dope. I’m sure BG (Blake Griffin) — well, I hope BG gets out to a game or something this year," Paul told Joey Linn. "DJ (DeAndre Jordan), we still talk all the time. Even though JJ (Redick) coaches the Lakers, I still talk to him all the time. A lot of guys. Matt Barnes, Jamal Crawford, all of us are still well connected. So it’s really dope to still have that bond with them guys."
Of course, it is great to hear that the former Clippers core still stays in touch, even though they are all in very different positions at this point in their careers. Paul is on a much different Clippers team than he was before, but hopefully this new-look core can help him get over the hump for the first time.