Clippers and Lakers Named in Massive Klay Thompson Update
It was reported on Saturday by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic that Klay Thompson is expected to leave the Golden State Warriors in free agency. According to the report, the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams expected to be strong suitors for Thompson.
"The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among strong suitors for Thompson, according to league sources," The Athletic wrote. "Multiple teams with salary cap space are expected to show interest in Thompson as well. Through the Tim Hardaway Jr. salary dump, the Mavericks have already generated enough room to offer the full projected $12.9 million midlevel on the market. The Lakers have the ability to generate the same, depending on where LeBron James’ next deal lands and other business."
This is a very interesting update, because a team like the Clippers is very limited in what they can offer free agents, but could be more in play if Paul George signs elsewhere. George's departure would not automatically clear a large chunk of cap space, but it would give the Clippers a path to more flexibility than they currently have.
It would make more sense for the Lakers to be in play for Thompson, as they could receive some financial flexibility depending on how LeBron James structures his new contract.
