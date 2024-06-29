All Clippers

Clippers and Lakers Named in Massive Klay Thompson Update

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers could be in play for Klay Thompson

Joey Linn

Dec 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was reported on Saturday by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic that Klay Thompson is expected to leave the Golden State Warriors in free agency. According to the report, the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams expected to be strong suitors for Thompson.

"The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among strong suitors for Thompson, according to league sources," The Athletic wrote. "Multiple teams with salary cap space are expected to show interest in Thompson as well. Through the Tim Hardaway Jr. salary dump, the Mavericks have already generated enough room to offer the full projected $12.9 million midlevel on the market. The Lakers have the ability to generate the same, depending on where LeBron James’ next deal lands and other business."

This is a very interesting update, because a team like the Clippers is very limited in what they can offer free agents, but could be more in play if Paul George signs elsewhere. George's departure would not automatically clear a large chunk of cap space, but it would give the Clippers a path to more flexibility than they currently have.

It would make more sense for the Lakers to be in play for Thompson, as they could receive some financial flexibility depending on how LeBron James structures his new contract.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News