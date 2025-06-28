Clippers Legend 'Determined' to Return Near Los Angeles
NBA free agency is just around the corner. Teams can start negotiating with free agents on Monday, June 30th, before signing them to contracts on July 6th.
One name everyone is keeping an eye on is Chris Paul. At 40 years old, he still has some juice left in the tank, starting and playing in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 8.8 PPG and 7.4 APG. He's not the scorer he once was, but he's still a capable floor general who is likely a bench piece at this stage in his career.
The Dallas Mavericks are arguably the NBA's most desperate team for a point guard this offseason. Kyrie Irving is out until January or February until he returns from ACL surgery, and they believe they're ready to contend now with Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, Klay Thompson, and more.
Chris Paul is a name that makes sense for them, as he could lead a steady ship until Irving returns. However, he may not be interested in going to Dallas.
NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that “Chris Paul would be another Mavericks target at $5.7 million, but there is a growing belief that Paul — after starting all 82 games last season in San Antonio as a 39-year-old newcomer to the Spurs — is determined to play closer to his home base in Los Angeles if he indeed comes back for a 21st season.”
Paul mentioned on the "Pat McAfee Show" recently that he misses being a dad, and his family is still in Los Angeles. If he could return to play for the Clippers or join any of the Pacific Division teams, it would be easier for him to see his family.
He became a Clippers icon with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in the "Lob City" days, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in assists, and they'd probably like to have him back.
