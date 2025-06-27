Clippers Make Announcement On Trade With New York Knicks
The 2025 NBA Draft has now concluded, as 59 players heard their names called while countless others continue to be signed to two-way deals and Summer League invites. Looking at the Los Angeles Clippers, they were able to leave the NBA Draft with some new young talents after their 50-win season.
In the first round with the 30th pick, the Clippers selected Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser, a seven-footer who excels at protecting the rim. In the second round, the Clippers traded up one pick to select Nevada guard Kobe Sanders at 50th overall. Now, the team has come forth with an announcement on the trade and selection.
The following is a release from Clippers PR:
"The LA Clippers have acquired the draft rights to Kobe Sanders, the 50th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, from the New York Knicks in exchange for the Clippers' 51st overall pick in this year's draft and the draft rights to Luka Mitrović."
Sanders played for the Wolfpack for one season after playing four seasons with Cal Poly. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in his lone season with Nevada.
"'Kobe is a playmaking wing who is a skilled passer and an effective scorer,' said Lawrence Frank, Clippers President of Basketball Operations. "He grew up in San Diego and we're excited to bring him back to Southern California."
Assuming both Sanders and Konan Niederhauser suit up for the Clippers' Summer League team, LA fans will get a chance to see them during the Las Vegas Summer League from July 10th to the 20th.
