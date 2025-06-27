New Report On Clippers Key Reserve's Free Agency Decision
The Clippers' surprising 2024-25 season was not just due to the play of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac, but also the role players surrounding the core.
With Leonard sidelined until January, there was a strong consensus that multiple players needed to step up if Los Angeles wanted to stay competitive in the tough Western Conference.
Adding players like Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn, while bringing back fan-favorite Nicolas Batum, injected a specific playstyle and belief into the Clippers. Not only those three, but returning veterans like Amir Coffey and Terance Mann (before he was traded to Atlanta) were critical to keeping the Clippers afloat while Leonard rehabbed his knee.
Coffey had a career-best regular season in 2024-25, achieving career-highs in points per game and minutes, while also improving his shooting splits to 47.1/40.9/89.1%, proving to be a massive piece to Los Angeles's bench.
A new update from The Athletic's Law Murray revealed Coffey's standing with the team given he is now a unrestricted free agent.
When asked by a fan on social media if there is a chance that Coffey comes back, Murray replied, "I’m sure the door is open. I think Amir will have better offers outside of LAC, so I would be surprised if he is back."
Murray also continued to say that "Amir was one of 33 players in the entire league (and two Clippers) who made 100+ 3s at 40+% from 3." Coffey could command a contract around the Bi-Annual Exception (around $5.1 million) or even half of the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception (around $5.7 million) if he does leave in free agency.
There is sure to be a group of contending teams vying to sign Coffey, as he was 18th in the NBA in three-point percentage for players attempting at least three per game.
