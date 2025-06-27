Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard's Major Statement On NBA Return
A former NBA point guard made a major tease regarding his NBA future on social media on Thursday night, stealing some thunder away from the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Former three-time all-defensive guard Patrick Beverley teased a potential NBA return on social media. Beverley most recently played overseas in Tel Aviv, but seems to be eyeing a return to the NBA after his hiatus.
"Looking at all options as we speak. we def going back to NBA next season," Beverley wrote on X when a fan noted they wanted Beverley on the bench for the Charlotte Hornets.
Beverley, 35, has played for seven teams in his 12-year NBA career, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers.
Beverley averaged six points, 2.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in his last season with Milwaukee. He shot 36% from three, playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Beverley is a career 37% shooter from three, but is known for his play on the other side of the ball. He's made First-Team All-Defense once and Second-Team All-Defense twice in his career while also finishing Top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year three times.
Off the court, Beverley hosts his own podcast with battle rapper Rone, where he gives his takes on the NBA and shares stories from his time in the league.