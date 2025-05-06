Clippers Legend Makes Strong Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement
With under 15 seconds to play, the Oklahoma City Thunder decided it was best to foul the Denver Nuggets on an inbound play.
What ensued for the remainder of regulation was a back-and-forth battle of free throws that lent itself to be decided by a final play. Aaron Gordon had the honor of delivering.
Gordon received a pass from Russell Westbrook on the left wing with 6 seconds to play and a one-point deficit. His make put Denver in front by two and secured a Game 1 victory for the Nuggets after just one day of rest.
Following the contest, former LA Clippers star Jamal Crawford weighed in with the rest of social media — all of it buzzing over Gordon's shot.
"(Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) is the MVP," Gordon said, "but (Nikola Jokić) IS the best player in the world!"
Jokić finished the contest with 42 points, 22 rebounds, and six assists, while Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and 10 rebounds to counter. Oklahoma City entered the night favored to win, especially on home court, but couldn't close the deal to secure the early momentum.
While Nikola Jokic likely won't win the NBA's MVP award, putting him head-to-head against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the playoffs is the perfect reason why he should. With Denver stealing Game 1, it only makes Jokic's case stronger.
Game 2 between the Thunder and Nuggets at Paycom Center is set for Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m EST.
