Clippers Legend Questions 'Conspiracy' Against Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The treatment of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics has raised major questions among fans, analysts, and former players around the NBA. One of those players that can't quite understand it, is former Clippers legend Lou Williams.
During an episode of Lou Williams' podcast called "The Underground Lounge," the 3x Sixth Man of the Year questioned whether a conspiracy was happening against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
"Is there a conspiracy theory going on against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? I really want to know because I'm trying to wrap my head around this whole concept of Jaylen Brown not being on that team, I'm trying to wrap my mind around the league trying to pit them against each other when they've never done that to two superstars," Williams said. "I've never seen that. Now you got JT not getting minutes, and I get it those were Kevin Durant's minutes... but JT's put in a body of work where he should be respected as well."
At this point, it's no secret that Celtics guard Derrick White took Jaylen Brown's spot on the Team USA Olympic team. What Williams finds most questionable is that White is the 3rd or 4th option on the Celtics, but somehow the Olympic team won't take the 2nd option of the team, and is barely playing the 1st option.
"This is no disrespect to Derrick White, but you're the 3rd or 4th option on that team [Celtics], the second option ain't even on the Olympic team, and the first option not getting playing time and you getting 17, 18 minutes," Williams said. "Now, I get it, you're a utility guy, you probably don't care about getting the basketball, you probably gonna run around and guard the best players on the team, but you can't tell me there's a scenario where you don't find minutes for Jayson Tatum."
Conspiracy feels like a very strong word to talk about what's happening with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, what we're seeing right now is unprecedented and never happen before. For that fact alone, it's very hard to explain why Tatum and Brown are getting the treatment that they're getting, without bringing up conspiracies.