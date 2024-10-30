Clippers Legend Reacts to Lakers’ Controversial Bronny James Decision
Tonight, LeBron James and his son Bronny will play together for the second-time ever in their careers against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's a moment that many are celebrating, but many also find ridiculous. Many other Lakers players have been sent to the G League for training camp, but Bronny was allowed to come back up for special treatment.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, former Clippers star Lou Williams spoke in favor of the decision. The 17-year NBA veteran claims that Bronny is good enough for the moment and LeBron James deserves it.
"He is good enough. Are we a little early in this process? Absolutely we are a little early," Williams said. But this kid is an NBA prospect. Are we early on the timeline? Sure we can make an argument for it, but this is not a completely non-earned thing. If we come out and say, this is hometown, he's gonna get a few minutes, this is an opportunity for us to do something for our kid, if there's anybody that deserves this moment, it's gotta be LeBron James."
There's one big flaw in Williams' statement. In his own words, Williams states that LeBron James deserves this moment. However, that in itself, shows how little Bronny deserves to be pulled up from the G League and is the exact definition of nepotism.
Regardless of how anyone feels, the moment when LeBron and Bronny James play together will be a very feel good moment in Cleveland. At some point though, the circus has to end.
