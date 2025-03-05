Clippers Make Norman Powell Injury Announcement
The Los Angeles Clippers have not been the same basketball team since the start of February. As of Tuesday, March 4th, they are 4-8 since February 2nd and haven't played at home since February 12th. With a tough schedule ahead of them to close out the season, their recent stretch of play suggests they could be headed towards the play-in tournament.
Matching up against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night before they return to the Intuit Dome, it's a must-win game for the Clippers to get back on schedule. However, the bad news continues to pour down on the Clippers, as an announcement has been made about their leading scorer.
According to Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Norman Powell is now dealing with a right hamstring strain and will be evaluated in 10 days, meaning a likely return would come after their three-game road trip.
It's been a rough past month for Norman Powell, as the Clippers' leading scorer was left off the All-Star roster and came back from a five-game absence on Sunday against the LA Lakers before having to leave the contest early. Regardless of whether he was ready to go or not, Powell will now head back to the bench for the time being.
The Clippers will have to shift their attention to the Suns on Tuesday night and look for a win to elevate team morale. Tip-off in Phoenix is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
