Clippers Predicted To Trade Away $68 Million Star Guard
With Game 7 of the Finals on the horizon Sunday night, the NBA offseason will be in full swing before we know it. The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to have an active summer, and one NBA insider predicts they'll be parting ways with a $68 million star.
In Dan Favale's latest article for Bleacher Report, he suggested that the Clippers could be open to trading Bogdan Bogdanovic due to the precarious situation his contract presents. Bogdanovic has two years and $32 million remaining on a four-year, $68 million extension he originally signed with the Atlanta Hawks in March 2023.
"Bogdan Bogdanović’s stay with the Los Angeles Clippers may not last very long," Favale wrote.
"The two years and $32 million left on his contract are an ideal trade chip because the final season is a team option, and his $16 million salary for 2025-26 will be a tidy money-matcher in larger moves."
Favale also suggested that the Clippers could see Norman Powell's contract in a similar light, though Powell's performance last season makes him a more enticing piece to keep around than Bogdanovic.
"Similar logic applies to Norman Powell," Favale wrote. "He’s entering the final year of his deal and is making $20.5 million. Los Angeles could get out in front of paying him past his age-32 season and instead use him as a salary anchor in larger trades. But he feels more important to the Clippers' immediate timeline, if only because he’s coming off a career season...."
