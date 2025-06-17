Lonzo, LaMelo Ball Appear in Viral Video Together Amid Clippers Trade Banter
It's hard to believe that it's already been about a decade since the Ball brothers took over basketball social media with their highlights in Chino Hills, CA. Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball dominated basketball headlines for years as the group would slowly enter the NBA over the years.
Now, with Lonzo and LaMelo both in the league, the youngest Ball brother has turned out to be the most impressive. LaMelo has emerged as one of the best point guards in the NBA, averaging 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists this past season for the Charlotte Hornets.
However, as Ball continues his tenure with the team that drafted him, the LA Clippers have been linked to the All-Star as a potential trade suitor. The 23-year-old has yet to make the playoffs after five NBA seasons, and most recently endured a 19-63 season with the Hornets.
The Ball brothers were recently seen in the gym together getting shots up. The three were on a Big Baller Brand-themed court, the clothing line started by their father, LaVar.
Ball could be of use to the Clippers, who desperately need a point guard. LA could bring him back to his home region, and could give up assets to bring in a player not only to win now, but to win in the future as well.
It's important to note that both LaVar wants the Clippers to trade for LaMelo and Lonzo. The 6-foot-7 star's father has been vocal about LA bringing his two sons back to their home state.
