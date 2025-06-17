13-Year NBA Veteran Urges Los Angeles Lakers to Trade Austin Reaves
While the NBA Finals have been a great surprise showing from the Indiana Pacers, the playoffs have been a very disappointing one for the entire Pacific Division. From the LA Clippers to the Los Angeles Lakers, each team needs some sort of change.
Former LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris believes the Lakers may need a controversial change, by trading the team's third-best player.
“Any team with Luka and LeBron on it has a chance. I think that some things that they need to do — If I was a GM, I would move — this might be unpopular, but I would move Austin Reaves,” Morris said. “The thing that I figured out in the playoffs is that him and Luka on the court together defensively is not great for them."
Morris went on to add that he believes Reaves isn't an issue during the regular season, and that teams won't be picking on him defensively. However, the playoffs is a different story.
“Like unless we’re moving Austin Reaves to the bench, that starting unit during the regular season is cool," Morris added. "Nobody’s like picking on them. Nobody’s like, you know, like going at Austin Reaves. In the seven-game series in the playoffs, on my scout report, I got red on both of them. You see them, kill them.”
For as unpopular as Morris' opinion may be, he actually has a very solid point. The Lakers were a far different defensive team in the playoffs than they were in the regular, and that defense caused them to lose in fives games.
